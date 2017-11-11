Traffic diversions at Balclutha - heavy traffic to avoid area

|
Police ask that motorists travelling south on SH1 take the Station Road diversion via Kaitangata as opposed to Patersons as previously stated.
Police and traffic management staff will be at the cordons to assist, please follow directions.
We request that heavy traffic wait, or take an alternative route due to the diversion being unsuitable for trucks.
