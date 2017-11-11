Traffic diverted near Balclutha due to a crash

Saturday, 11 November, 2017 - 12:10

Police are enroute to a crash at Stony Creek near Balclutha South Otago, which occurred around 11.49am today.

Two cars are involved, and injuries are unknown at this stage, but at least one person is trapped.

Diversions are in place: Traffic heading north from Balclutha are advised to go via Paterson Road.

Traffic heading south to Balclutha from Milton will be diverted to Coe Road.

Information will be updated when Police reach the scene.