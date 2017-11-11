Police happy with crowd at NZ-Tonga match

Saturday, 11 November, 2017 - 20:20

Police are pleased with the behaviour of patrons at tonight’s Rugby League World Cup thriller between New Zealand and Tonga at Hamilton’s Waikato Stadium.

Waikato District Commander Superintendent Bruce Bird says the large crowd created plenty of excitement and celebrated the event in the way it deserved.

"Many of them have travelled down from Auckland and it’s been absolutely fantastic, an absolute pleasure to have them here."

Waikato District RLWC Operations Commander Inspector Karen Henrikson said there was an "awesome atmosphere" with few incidents of concern to Police.

"It’s just been amazing.

The whole stadium was rocking back and forth with the exuberance of the crowd."

The only incidents of note were two patrons who attempted to invade the pitch and were caught by security before they could get past the goal line.

They will be charged with pitch invasion under the Major Events

Management Act, which carries a fine of up to $5000 or imprisonment for up to three months.

There were four other arrests - two for disorder, one for detoxification and one for trespass.

Thirty three people were evicted for a range of issues, such as disorder and bringing in contraband.