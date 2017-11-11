Six players win Lotto First Division

Saturday, 11 November, 2017 - 20:32

Lotto players from Auckland, Waikato, Palmerston North, Christchurch and Otago will be walking on air this weekend after each winning $166,667 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Pak N Save Mangere in Auckland, Plaza Lotto in Palmerston North, Hornby Mall Lotto in Christchurch and on MyLotto to players from Auckland, Waikato and Otago.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $32 million.

Meanwhile, in tonight’s Strike Must Be Won Draw, the $700,000 jackpot was won by a player from Rotorua. The winning ticket was sold at Pak N Save Rotorua in Rotorua.

Over $4.3 billion has been returned to Kiwi communities since Lotto began in 1987. This funding helps thousands of community groups make good things happen across New Zealand every year - so good on you Lotto players!

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.