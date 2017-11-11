Rescue on Lake Pukaki are reminder to everyone to stay safe on the water

Saturday, 11 November, 2017 - 21:55

Police are reminding the public to always be prepared when on the water.

This evening Police, Coastguard, Ambulance and a Rescue helicopter were dispatched to a job on Lake Pukaki to rescue a woman who was stuck in a small inflatable boat in the middle of the lake without the means to get to shore.

The woman and a friend had decided to take the inflatable boat out and they drifted to the middle of the lake and then continued to drift with no means of getting back.

The two woman were dressed only in togs and had no life jackets and nothing to call for assistance with.

One of the people on the boat swam to shore to raise the alarm while the second person remained on the boat.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident at around 7pm.

Police, Coastguard, Ambulance and Rescue helicopter staff responded.

The woman on the boat was picked up by a Coastguard boat and taken to shore.

She was then taken to hospital by rescue helicopter in a moderate condition.

"Make sure if you’re going out on the water that you’ve got the right equipment - especially flotation, warm clothing and some form of communication in case things go awry," said Inspector Hirone Waretini.

"Things can change in a heartbeat so have fun and enjoy the water but be prepared, just in case.

This could have very easily not gone well for both women but thanks to the teamwork of our staff and colleagues in Coastguard and the other emergency services, everyone goes home safely."