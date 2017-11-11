Police attending disorder incidents in Otahuhu

|
Police are asking the public to avoid the Otahuhu town centre following incidents of disorder this evening.
Police are in Otahuhu and a number of arrests have been made in relation to the disorder.
There will be a continued visible Police presence in the area as the situation is managed.
