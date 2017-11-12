Arrests made in relation to fire at Sacred Heart Girls College

|
Hamilton CIB have arrested two people in relation to the fire at Sacred Heart Girls College on Friday.
Two 19-year-old females will appear in the Hamilton District Court on Wednesday 15 November charged with arson.
Police would like to thank members of the public who provided information which assisted with enquiries.
