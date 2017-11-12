|
Police are in attendance at a serious crash in Clinton involving a car and a motorbike.
Emergency services were called to the crash on the Clinton to Mataura road SH93, 3km out of Clinton shortly after 2pm
Motorists are advised to expected delays.
