Incoming high pressure

Sunday, 12 November, 2017 - 15:20

It has been a mixed weather week with two lows bringing severe weather to both ends of the country.

The first low quickly crossed the South Island overnight on Monday and brought gale force winds to much of New Zealand, snow to low levels in Southland and Fiordland and heavy rain to the west and north of the South Island as well as the southwest of the North Island.

The second low, now just clear of the North Island today, mainly affected eastern Bay of Plenty and northern Gisborne. Easterly winds on the southern side of this low picked up on Saturday, especially over eastern Bay of Plenty. Hicks Bay wind speed averaged 80km/hr on Saturday evening, with gusts up to 125km/hr. Rainfalls from this system were of less note, with 25mm at East Cape and only 7mm around Gisborne City.

"Another quick moving low, which luckily remained well offshore minimizing it’s impact on the country" commented MetService Forecaster Cameron Coutts.

After the passage of this second low, a cooler southerly flow has settled in across New Zealand, and this then dies away as a broad ridge of high pressure slides onto the country for the start of the working week. MetService is predicting that this high will then stick around most of the week.

"It is looking mainly dry with light winds next week" Coutts said, "but it’s not all sunshine as afternoon cloud build-ups are expected over inland areas and some of these will bring the odd shower".

At the end of the week there is also the risk of another sub-tropical low nearing the upper North Island, and this could bring strengthening winds and showers to Northland and Auckland on Friday.

As always keep up to date with the latest forecasts, especially if your heading outdoors.