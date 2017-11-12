Police investigating robbery in Hamilton

Sunday, 12 November, 2017 - 15:46

Police are currently investigating a robbery at the Ezi Park Superette on Greenwood Street, in Hamilton this morning.

At around 9.15am three males entered the premises, two were carrying firearms.

The offenders stole cash and cigarettes, before fleeing the scene in a white Subaru Legacy, registration EFF642.

No-one was injured as a result.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area this morning, or who may have seen a vehicle matching the one described above.

Police would also like to speak to the people in the attached images as they may be able to assist with enquiries.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact Hamilton Police on (07) 858 6200.

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.