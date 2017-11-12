Fatal crash in Clinton

|
A 56-year-old man has died following a crash in Clinton this afternoon.
The crash involved a car and a motorcycle and occurred on the Clinton to Mataura road SH93 shortly after 2pm.
The Serious Crash Unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.
