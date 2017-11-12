Witnesses sought following assault in Belfast

Sunday, 12 November, 2017 - 19:05

Christchurch Police are calling for witnesses following an assault in Belfast this afternoon.

Police were called to a disorder incident in the Burger King, Belfast carpark shortly before 5.15pm this afternoon.

Inquiries indicate that one person has been assaulted by a group.

Seven people are assisting Police with their inquiries.

A large number of people witnessed the assault and Police would like to hear from them.

Witnesses to the assault are asked to call Christchurch Police on 03 363 7400.