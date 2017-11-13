Arrests made in relation to incident in Belfast, Chch

|
Following enquiries into an incident that took place outside of Burger King on Main South Road in Belfast, Police have now determined the incident was between parties who are known to each other.
Seven people, aged between 20 and 55, have been arrested in relation to the incident, and will appear in the Christchurch District Court over the next week charged with rioting.
