Auckland Council seek feedback on future of Te Arai parkland

Monday, 13 November, 2017 - 09:52

Aucklanders are being asked to have their say on how regional parkland at Te Ärai north of Auckland should be managed.

Feedback will help inform an update to the Regional Parks Management Plan 2010 relating to existing regional parkland at Te Ärai and new parkland north and future parkland south of Te Ärai Point.

The public can view a background document and submit their comments via shapeauckland.co.nz from 13 November 2017 until 26 January 2018.

Auckland Council is looking for feedback on:

- the management and recognition of cultural heritage of the parkland

- the management of natural values, including the protection of wilderness qualities and endangered coastal bird species

- the management of recreation, including: the development of main arrival areas

- location of trails for walking, horse riding and mountain biking camping

- restricting vehicle access on the beach.

Councillor Penny Hulse, chairperson of Auckland Council’s Environment and Community Committee, says regional parks are much loved and treasured by Aucklanders and visitors alike.

"Growing green spaces across the region is important for supporting a world-class city. They are home to an array of ecosystems and native species, and are also places where people can be active and seek respite in nature," she says.

"Regional parks are owned and managed on behalf of Aucklanders, so we would love some feedback from the public on how the three areas of land at Te Ärai should be used going forward."

The council owns and manages 78 hectares of land for regional park purposes at Te Ärai Point.

In 2015, an additional 217 hectares of public reserve was vested in the council by Te Uri o Hau for regional parks purposes as part of a development of the former pine forest to the north of Te Ärai Point.

A further 180 hectares of land, currently owned by NgÄti Manuhiri, has been identified by the Auckland Unitary Plan as future parkland as part of a development of the former pine forest to the south of Te Ärai Point.

Rodney Ward Councillor Greg Sayers says Te Ärai is a unique stretch of coastline and one of Rodney’s gems.

"It’s important that we strike a balance between ensuring ongoing public access for informal recreation activities with the protection of Te Ärai’s wilderness qualities and natural resources.

"I am pleased to see the community having a say in how they want to achieve this important balance."

Feedback must be received by 4pm on Friday 26 January 2018. Visit shapeauckland.co.nz to find out more.

Comments collected through this consultation will be considered when preparing the draft variation to the Regional Parks Management Plan 2010, which will be released for public submissions early 2018.