Police make arrest over theft incident following car crash

|
[ login or create an account ]
Counties Manukau Police have made an arrest following an incident on November 2nd where a female victim had her credit card stolen while she was receiving medical treatment following a serious car crash on Cosgrove Rd, Papakura.
The offender then used the credit card on a number of occasions later that day.
A 32-year-old male from Mangere East has been charged with theft and seven charges of using a document.
He is next due to appear in the Manukau District Court on 24th November.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.