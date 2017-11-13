Police make arrest over theft incident following car crash

Monday, 13 November, 2017 - 09:56

Counties Manukau Police have made an arrest following an incident on November 2nd where a female victim had her credit card stolen while she was receiving medical treatment following a serious car crash on Cosgrove Rd, Papakura.

The offender then used the credit card on a number of occasions later that day.

A 32-year-old male from Mangere East has been charged with theft and seven charges of using a document.

He is next due to appear in the Manukau District Court on 24th November.