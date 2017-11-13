Tom Cranswick Memorial Award winners announced

Monday, 13 November, 2017 - 10:11

A Youth Olympic Games gold medallist, a Smedley Station cadet and a former New Zealand junior squash representative are among the five students to receive a Tom Cranswick Memorial Award from Farmlands Co-operative in 2017.

The awards honour Tom Cranswick, a founding Farmlands Director who served on the Board until 1985, including 20 years as Chairman. His passion and dedication was a major influence in the establishment of Farmlands.

This year’s winners are Courtney Bragg from Te Puke, Rory Harrigan from Feilding, Emily Fraser from Palmerston North, Zac Johnston from Kakanui Valley and Nick Simpson from Tuakau.

The winners each receive a $2,000 study grant to put towards their education, enabling them to further their knowledge and experience as they progress towards their chosen careers in the agricultural sector. Award applicants must be the child of a Farmlands shareholder or staff member and should already be studying towards a career in the rural sector.

- Courtney Bragg, a former New Zealand junior squash representative, says she would like to find a place in the policy arena at the end of her degree. "Working with farmers to make sure that policies are reasonable, potentially effective, and the sort of measures that will really benefit farmers are the factors that appeal to me in policy making."

- Currently a Smedley Station cadet, Rory Hannigan’s long-term goal is to have a financial stake in a farming business, ideally through land ownership or an equity partnership. "In the medium- term, I’d like to get into a hands-on role in sheep and beef farming after university," he says.

- Emily Fraser, who won individual gold for showjumping at the 2014 Youth Olympic Games, says her dream is to do something in the agricultural world. "I am looking down the track to be in the soil and fertiliser area."

- A keen rugby player, Zac Johnston has farm ownership in mind for the long-term. "I love farming as a career, the nature of farming, every aspect of it," he says. "That’s what’s appealed since I was a young tacker. Owning my own is the ideal."

- Nick Simpson has a passion for animals, especially dog trialling, and says his goal is to be back on-farm. "At the moment, I’m looking at going into farm consultancy or farm succession planning."

Farmlands Chairman Lachie Johnstone says the co-operative is committed to fostering the rural sector’s next generation.

"Tom Cranswick Memorial Award winners are the same young people that will one day either take over the family farm or orchard, or they will be helping those that do run them make the right decisions," he says. "We are committed to helping those families, in the same way they help to keep us strong."