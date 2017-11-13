Warmer days ahead as huge high locks in over NZ

Monday, 13 November, 2017 - 10:32

An enormous belt of high pressure means the weather this week is more stable and overall quite good for most areas. There are a few highlights to focus on:

Monday and Tuesday: Sunny weather with fewer cloudy areas dominates most areas in the southern part of the South Island and northwest coastline of the country.

Temperatures in the South Island are mostly warmer than usual, except areas along northern and eastern coastlines.

Cloudy and possibly showery weather is expected along the southeastern coastline of the North Island on Monday, because of the strong cool southerly wind. It will mostly clear up tomorrow as those winds fade out.

Slight chances of showers also remain in Auckland, Northland and western BOP exposed to a more humid easterly wind which kicks in from tonight to tomorrow night.

This weather set up will persist until this weekend, when a sub-tropical low once against brushes northern New Zealand.

Highs in New Zealand often kick off with cooler weather like today (due to the southerlies) but often end on a warmer note (as the northerly flow kicks in).

- WeatherWatch.co.nz