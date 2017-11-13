Another weekend sub-tropical low approaching NZ

Monday, 13 November, 2017 - 10:45

This weekend approaching will be New Zealand's second weekend in a row with a sub-tropical threat, but like the weekend we've just had this next low may also "brush" the country with the bulk of the wind and rain out at sea again.

Still, it remains what we call "one to watch".

The set up is again similar to last weekend but perhaps a slightly higher chance of some wet weather in Northland for a short time.

It's too early to lock in and we'll continue to monitor across the working week in our daily Weather Videos and our extra weather graphics in our news stories (like this one!).

At this stage 90% of the rain created by this low will likely be out at sea - but it's close enough to keep an eye on.

It's a very similar set up to the low we had this past weekend. Large lows that run this close to land can bring a HIGH RISK of rain even if it remains dry, this is due to the tracking of the low, the placement of the centre and the upper North Island's mountains and ranges. We'll have plenty more updates about this above and beyond your local 10 day forecast across the coming days.

- WeatherWatch.co.nz