Postponed Hamilton tree work to go ahead tomorrow

Monday, 13 November, 2017 - 11:14

Tree maintenance work on Hamilton Parade, scheduled for 9 November, will now occur tomorrow (Tuesday, 14 November).

The job requires use of a crane, and was postponed last week due to windy conditions.

The work on the site - just north of the Whitiora Bridge - will begin tomorrow at 8am. The path will be closed from time to time while the work is done, however staff working at the site will guide path users through when it is safe to do so.