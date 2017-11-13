Police continue homicide investigation into Manurewa death

Monday, 13 November, 2017 - 11:25

Police are investigating several leads as the homicide inquiry continues into the death of a woman in Manurewa in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police have this morning continued a scene examination at an address on Maich Road.

The identity of the victim has been confirmed as 24-year-old Arishma Chand.

A post-mortem examination is taking place today.

Detective Inspector Gary Lendrum says Police are determined to find the offender responsible for the death of Arishma Chand.

"This is a tragic death that has torn apart a family and left a young child without their mother."

Detective Inspector Lendrum says Police are investigating the circumstances in the lead-up to the homicide and are following lines of enquiry into possible persons of interest.

"We don’t believe that this is a random attack.

At this initial stage in our inquiry we believe that the offender was known to the victim in some way."

Police want to hear from anyone who was in the Maich Road area between 12am - 1am yesterday morning and who may have seen something suspicious.

"There will be someone who knows what happened to Arishma Chand and we urge them to contact Police immediately."

Anyone with information can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.