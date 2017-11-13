Hamilton mayor clarifies Armistice Day reference

Monday, 13 November, 2017 - 11:50

Hamilton Mayor Andrew King has clarified a reference he made during his speech at the city’s Armistice Day commemorations on Saturday.

The commemorations marked the end of World War One, an international conflict which crossed the borders of many countries and which claimed the lives of soldiers from many more.

During his speech, Mayor King stated New Zealand was fortunate not to have seen war and conflict in our country.

"My comments were made in the context of Armistice Day and the First World War, a conflict fought overseas in which 18,000 New Zealanders paid the ultimate sacrifice, although it was never fought on our soil," Mayor King says.

"I have since received some public comment that my comments ignored the New Zealand Land Wars.

"In hindsight, I could have worded this better. I apologise unreservedly and hope the way my comments came out did not detract from Saturday’s event as we paid tribute to those who gave their lives for us."