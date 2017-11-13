Children's Convention monitoring report welcome

Monday, 13 November, 2017 - 13:15

For too long, the potential of the Children’s Convention has been overlooked as a framework for improving children’s and young people’s well-being.

"Too many children, particularly MÄori and Pacific and those with disabilities, are unable to enjoy their rights to the same standards of living and opportunities as their peers," says Andrea Jamison, Chairperson of Action for Children and Youth Aotearoa.

'Getting it right' is the first Report from the group monitoring the Government’s work programme about the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (the Children’s Convention).

"'Getting it right', our first report as a UN Monitoring Group, places the Children’s Convention where it belongs - at the heart of decision-making," says Ms Jamison.

"For almost 25 years successive governments have missed opportunity after opportunity to use the Convention and make Aotearoa NZ a great place for all children.

"We need an overarching strategy, based on the principles of the Children’s Convention, to improve the well-being of all children and young people in Aotearoa NZ.

"We welcome this Report," says Ms Jamison. "It marks the beginning of a new era in Aotearoa NZ’s understanding about the Children’s Convention."