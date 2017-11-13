Removal of truck and trailer in Karangahake Gorge to be completed tonight

Monday, 13 November, 2017 - 14:07

The NZ Transport Agency says State Highway 2 Karangahake Gorge will be closed for a short time tonight (Monday 13 November) to complete the removal of a truck and trailer unit that is down a bank.

The vehicle left the road between Waikino and Karangahake early Friday morning and fell down eight to 10 metres into the river.

The removal of the truck and its contents was carried out over Friday. The contents of the trailer was removed on Saturday and the trailer unit itself will be craned out under a full road closure from 8pm to 11pm tonight.

Waikato Transport Systems Manager, Karen Boyt, says the removal has been scheduled at a time when there are fewer cars on the road so we minimise disruption to road users as much as possible.

"People should delay their travel if they can or use an alternative route between 8pm and 11pm tonight while the trailer is removed."

Road users can get information by checking www.nzta.govt.nz/traffic, by calling 0800 444 449 or following the Transport Agency on Facebook or Twitter.