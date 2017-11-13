Kaikoura Harbour to re-open one year on

Monday, 13 November, 2017 - 14:46

Minister Responsible for the Earthquake Commission Megan Woods and Minister of Civil Defence Kris Faafoi will be in Kaikōura tomorrow, one year on from the earthquakes which devastated the region.

Minister Faafoi will attend the Dawn ceremony and blessing and open the Kaikōura Harbour, while Minister Woods will attend the harbour opening and visit affected families.

The Kaikōura District Council, supported by the National Recovery Office, is leading the official harbour opening at 12.30pm on Tuesday 14 November, one year on from the earthquake. The complex 7.8 magnitude earthquake ruptured 21 fault lines, generated a tsunami and rocked the top of the South Island and bottom of the North. The land movements and shaking were among the strongest in New Zealand history.

The earthquakes had a devastating effect on many people, whānau, communities and businesses across Kaikōura, Hurunui, Marlborough and Wellington.

The Kaikōura harbour was badly damaged, the seabed raised by up to two metres in places, making it usable only at high-tide. Restoration work, funded by Government and operators, is now complete and the harbour will be fully operational by the end of this month.