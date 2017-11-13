Police continue to investigate dairy robbery in Whakatane

Monday, 13 November, 2017 - 15:56

Eastern Bay of Plenty Police are continuing to investigate an aggravated robbery at Mananui Dairy in Whakatane on Saturday morning.

Two men entered the premises on James Street carrying weapons, and stole cigarettes.

Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Standen says: "We have some positive lines of inquiry as we work our way through this investigation, but we are still seeking information from the public.

"We remain focussed on the fact these offenders used weapons to commit this robbery, and we want to prevent them from reoffending.

"We have captured those responsible for the most recent robbery at Gull Service Station (on November 4), and I remain confident that with help with information from the public, we will apprehend those responsible for this act of violence."

"We remain committed to ensuring the people of Whakatane and the Eastern Bay of Plenty remain safe and feel safe, and will continue to work to hold offenders to account."

Anyone who was in the area of Mananui Dairy on James Street around 7am on Saturday, November 11, who saw anything unusual or that could assist Police is asked to contact Whakatane Police on (07) 308 5255.

Alternatively, anonymous information can be provided to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.