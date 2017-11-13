Short overnight detour for SH2 Pekatahi Bridge

Monday, 13 November, 2017 - 16:04

The NZ Transport Agency is advising road users of a short overnight detour near State Highway 2 Pekatahi Bridge in eastern Bay of Plenty on Wednesday night.

The bridge will be closed from around 7pm until midnight on Wednesday 15th November, weather permitting, while some inspection work takes place.

The detour route will be signposted and will add an extra 20 minutes to your journey.

Resurfacing work was scheduled to take place overnight this week however that has now been postponed until early next year.

The Transport Agency would like to apologise for any inconvenience this change in plans has caused.

It says people should delay travel if they can or allow extra time for their journey.