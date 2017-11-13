Search warrant executed in Upper Hutt

Monday, 13 November, 2017 - 19:21

Police have this evening executed a search warrant at an address in Upper Hutt.

The search, which included the use of the Armed Offenders Squad, was in relation to ongoing issues between two groups known to each other.

"Police are following positive lines of enquiry," says Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Sears.

"In particular, investigators are appealing for any sightings of a blue Ford Falcon saloon seen in the Upper Hutt area early this morning," he says.

The Police response was in relation to a report this morning of shots being fired from a vehicle on Fergusson Drive.

"We want to reassure the public that we take these type of incidents very seriously," says Detective Senior Sergeant Sears.

"Our priority is to keep people safe.

Police are confident there is no ongoing risk to the general public, and that the incident this morning was not a random act," he says.

If anyone has information which could assist the inquiry team, they are asked to contact their local Police station or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

As a result of the Police response, the public will have noticed an increased Police presence in the area.

If anyone in the community witnesses any suspicious activity, they are advised to contact Police.