Prime Minister marks quake anniversary from Manila

Monday, 13 November, 2017 - 22:53

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern sends her thoughts and support to the people of KaikÅura, Hurunui and Marlborough as they gather to mark the anniversary of the November 2016 earthquakes today.

"While I can’t be in KaikÅura in person for the opening of the Harbour and the community picnic, my thoughts are with local people as they mark this important milestone in the recovery journey," Prime Minister Ardern said.

"The community has shown huge strength in extreme circumstances. The earthquakes hit their livelihoods, their access to friends and relatives around the country and their community spaces.

"I want local people to know that this Government will be with them for the long haul. We will continue to support the recovery - both through our commitment to completing the existing programme and by working closely with communities, organisations and sectors affected to ensure that anything that’s not quite there yet can be addressed," Prime Minister Ardern said.

Minister of Civil Defence Kris Faafoi and Minister responsible for the Earthquake Commission, Megan Woods, are in the South island re-opening the KaikÅura Harbour today.