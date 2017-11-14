Search and rescue under way in Makara

Tuesday, 14 November, 2017 - 07:35

A search and rescue operation is currently under way in Makara to locate a missing diver who was reported overdue yesterday evening.

The diver, who had been expected to return at around 4pm, had been diving on his own just off Makara Beach, between Wharehou Bay and Pipinui Point.

A SAR team and a Westpac helicopter were deployed last night to search the area.

His gear was located just after 8pm, however they were unable to locate the diver.

The search was suspended overnight, and has resumed this morning.

A helicopter has been dispatched again this morning, and Coastguard, the Lady Elizabeth and Surf Life Saving are currently searching the water close to shore.

A LandSAR team is also currently conducting a land based search along the shoreline.