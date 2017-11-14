Warmer weather coming for many parts of New Zealand

Tuesday, 14 November, 2017 - 10:33

This week kicked off with a light southerly flow and it was pretty cool for some areas with overnight lows dipping near freezing and cold starts to the day. In true spring fashion the wind flow is about to change to a warmer one and some parts of New Zealand are set to be warmer than average - in fact over 8 degrees above normal inland.

Today and Wednesday, sunny weather with less clouds dominates most areas in Southland and West Coast, and the western coastline of the North Island.

Temperatures in the South Island are mostly warmer than usual, except areas along the northern and eastern coastlines.

On Thursday, the whole South Island will enjoy mostly sunny weather with weak winds, including the eastern part.

Max temperatures in Christchurch will rise to 23C.

Central Otago is likely to reach the mid to late 20sC.

- WeatherWatch.co.nz