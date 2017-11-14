Charter parade cements military ties with Papakura

Tuesday, 14 November, 2017 - 10:10

With drums beating, bands playing, colours displayed and swords drawn, 16th Field Regiment, Royal New Zealand Artillery will receive a new Charter on November 18th from the Papakura Local Board.

The Charter formally recognises the long standing relationship between 11/4 Battery and Papakura, while acknowledging the historic ties with the community through both its predecessor 11(A) Battery, and its parent unit, 16th Field Regiment.

The only Army Reserve (Territorial Force) artillery unit in the New Zealand Army, 11/4 Battery parades each year in Papakura on Anzac Day and often trains in the area. Obligations of the Charter will be fulfilled by the officers and soldiers of 11/4 Battery.

The Battery Commander, Major Darren Young, will accept the new Charter on behalf of Lieutenant Colonel Ben Bagley, Commanding Officer of 16th Field Regiment from His Worship, Mayor Phil Goff.

Major Darren Young said it was a privilege to be honoured with the Charter.

"I’m very proud to be able to accept this on behalf of the Regiment. Many of our soldiers have personal links to the District and we have traditionally supported Anzac Day services in the area. We also use the area for training purposes and are always received warmly."

"Many people from Papakura have fought as part of the New Zealand Army in international conflicts and some have paid the ultimate price."

The parade will start at 10.40 am from Wood Street and will continue along Great South Road to Coles Crescent where the Charter will be presented by the Mayor.