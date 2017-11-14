$2 billion infrastructure spend puts Drury centre stage

Tuesday, 14 November, 2017 - 11:16

The South Auckland settlement of Drury is quickly becoming the major centre of development activity in the Auckland region with over $2 billion of infrastructure and numerous developments planned.

From what was a small township a few years ago with 1,200 homes and a population of 3,500 people, Drury is expected to be home to some 30,000 people in the next ten years with anywhere between 6,100 and 10,800 homes to be built on approximately 2,000 hectares of largely greenfield land.

A new video fly-through released today shows the extent of the infrastructure that is proposed for the region, with more than $2 billion of public and private investment committed over the next ten years.

This includes the $268 million State Highway 1 upgrade from Manukau to Papakura, plus the planned upgrades of SH2, and SH1 from Papakura to Drury, and then on to Bombay. It also shows the planned development of numerous local highways, a new bus corridor from Manukau to Drury, water infrastructure and the development of electric rail corridors and stations into the area.

Some of the largest privately funded residential and mixed-use developments in Auckland are also underway including Auranga, a new residential community of over 150ha in Drury West, which will eventually include a village centre, school and retirement village.

Recently, major institutional property business, Kiwi Property has also secured over 50 hectares of land in Drury East with the intent of developing a major town centre in the future.

In recognition of the amount of development planned for Drury, Pukekohe and Paerata, the previous Government announced in July this year a $387 million infrastructure fund for significant road, rail and water projects in the region.

Council Controlled Organisation, Auckland Transport is also committing to new rail and road projects including the potential for significant improvements and extensions to Mill Road.

Significant private investment in infrastructure has also been made including $46 million by the developers of Auranga to deliver key water infrastructure, two bridge upgrades, additional investment in walkways, coastal tracks and cycleways, reserves and parks including voluntary planting and regeneration.

Auranga Managing Director Charles Ma believes this investment is part of the responsibility of building on previously undeveloped land.

"Regardless of the point on the compass, development in Auckland’s outskirts will play an important role in how we accommodate rapid growth so the timely delivery of infrastructure is an essential component."

"With around 2,000 hectares of land identified for urban development in the south alone with much of this is in and around Drury, we recognised early on the need to advocate and contribute to infrastructure to make the area a great place to live. A need we have gladly met and will continue to in the best interests of the region’s growth."