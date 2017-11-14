Edgecumbe Volunteer Fire Brigade take out top award

Tuesday, 14 November, 2017 - 11:58

The Edgecumbe Volunteer Fire Brigade have taken home the Supreme Award at WhakatÄne District’s biggest annual celebration of volunteers, the Trustpower Community Awards.

Voluntary groups from around the region gathered with representatives from Trustpower, the WhakatÄne District Council, and the community at the Little Theatre to hear how 14 community groups and three students are making an impact in their community.

Trustpower Community Relations Representative Alice Boyd says it was the Edgecumbe Volunteer Fire Brigade’s year to be recognised for all of their efforts, especially during the flooding events and cyclone earlier this year.

"The Edgecumbe Volunteer Fire Brigade work hard for their community every day, but this year they’ve gone above and beyond. They gave approximately 2,700 hours of their time during the Edgecumbe floods, have attended over 160 emergency callouts, and also find time to help with other local events like Guy Fawkes displays and Christmas in The Park" says Miss Boyd.

"Their unwavering dedication, support and love for their community is something pretty special, and we look forward to hearing more of their story at the Trustpower National Awards next year" she says.

For winning the Supreme Award, the Edgecumbe Volunteer Fire Brigade received a framed certificate, a trophy, and $1,500 prize money.

The Edgecumbe Volunteer Fire Brigade will go on to represent the WhakatÄne District at the 2017 Trustpower National Community Awards, taking place in the Queenstown Lakes District next April.

Other winners at tonight’s Trustpower WhakatÄne District Community Awards were:

Youth Community Spirit

Winner: Claudia Barrett (WhakatÄne High School)

Finalist: Cameron Cox (Edgecumbe College)

Finalist: Alisha Dabb (Trident High School)

Heritage and Environment

Winner: WhakatÄne West Rotary

Runner-up: WhakatÄne Kiwi Trust

Health and Wellbeing

Winner: WhakatÄne Budget Advisory Service

Runner-up: Clothing Project

Commendation: Pou Whakaaro

Arts and Culture

Winner: EBOP Brass

Runner-up: Lions Club Åhope

Sport and Leisure

Winner: WhakatÄne Surf Lifesaving Club

Runner-up: Edgecumbe College Athletics Academy

Education and Child/Youth Development

Winner: 35 Squadron (WhakatÄne) Air Training Corps

Runner-up: Edgecumbe Playcentre

Commendation: Te Mahoe Village Trust

Special Award

NgÄti Awa Volunteer Army

Supreme Winner

Edgecumbe Volunteer Fire Brigade