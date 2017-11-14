Edgecumbe Volunteer Fire Brigade take out top award

|
[ login or create an account ]
The Edgecumbe Volunteer Fire Brigade have taken home the Supreme Award at WhakatÄne District’s biggest annual celebration of volunteers, the Trustpower Community Awards.
Voluntary groups from around the region gathered with representatives from Trustpower, the WhakatÄne District Council, and the community at the Little Theatre to hear how 14 community groups and three students are making an impact in their community.
Trustpower Community Relations Representative Alice Boyd says it was the Edgecumbe Volunteer Fire Brigade’s year to be recognised for all of their efforts, especially during the flooding events and cyclone earlier this year.
"The Edgecumbe Volunteer Fire Brigade work hard for their community every day, but this year they’ve gone above and beyond. They gave approximately 2,700 hours of their time during the Edgecumbe floods, have attended over 160 emergency callouts, and also find time to help with other local events like Guy Fawkes displays and Christmas in The Park" says Miss Boyd.
"Their unwavering dedication, support and love for their community is something pretty special, and we look forward to hearing more of their story at the Trustpower National Awards next year" she says.
For winning the Supreme Award, the Edgecumbe Volunteer Fire Brigade received a framed certificate, a trophy, and $1,500 prize money.
The Edgecumbe Volunteer Fire Brigade will go on to represent the WhakatÄne District at the 2017 Trustpower National Community Awards, taking place in the Queenstown Lakes District next April.
Other winners at tonight’s Trustpower WhakatÄne District Community Awards were:
Youth Community Spirit
Winner: Claudia Barrett (WhakatÄne High School)
Finalist: Cameron Cox (Edgecumbe College)
Finalist: Alisha Dabb (Trident High School)
Heritage and Environment
Winner: WhakatÄne West Rotary
Runner-up: WhakatÄne Kiwi Trust
Health and Wellbeing
Winner: WhakatÄne Budget Advisory Service
Runner-up: Clothing Project
Commendation: Pou Whakaaro
Arts and Culture
Winner: EBOP Brass
Runner-up: Lions Club Åhope
Sport and Leisure
Winner: WhakatÄne Surf Lifesaving Club
Runner-up: Edgecumbe College Athletics Academy
Education and Child/Youth Development
Winner: 35 Squadron (WhakatÄne) Air Training Corps
Runner-up: Edgecumbe Playcentre
Commendation: Te Mahoe Village Trust
Special Award
NgÄti Awa Volunteer Army
Supreme Winner
Edgecumbe Volunteer Fire Brigade
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.