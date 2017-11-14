Forked lightning, hail and thunder entertains Auckland

Tuesday, 14 November, 2017 - 12:00

Late morning/lunchtime thunderstorms are popping up across Auckland after a mainly calm and sunny start to the day.

There are a few cells but the two main ones we're focused on are 1) South East Auckland, and 2) Northern Auckland on the fringe of the city.

Both downpours are being gently steered in a light SW breeze but at the same time are still growing/expanding.

Light opposing winds from both the eastern and western coastlines helped fuel these big downpours and thunderstorms today (and may again on Wednesday and Thursday across the upper North Island).

Forked lightning from cloud to ground has been observed - this is the most dangerous and people are advised to STAY INDOORS if you can hear thunder roars. Globally, lightning kills and injures more people than any other form of weather.

Earlier this morning WeatherWatch.co.nz issued a travel advisory for motorists in Auckland telling them to watch for sudden downpours, hail, thunder and even surface flooding.

With calm conditions and daytime heating only just getting underway we can't rule out further thunderstorms, hail and downpours today in the Auckland region, but they will be drifting around a bit with entire suburbs completely dry today, missing out on the more dramatic weather.

WeatherWatch.co.nz has detected a couple of hundred lightning strikes in northern New Zealand over the past hour.

All downpours will ease this evening.

- WeatherWatch.co.nz