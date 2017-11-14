Kids book launched to help end animal testing in NZ

Tuesday, 14 November, 2017 - 12:25

The New Zealand Anti-Vivisection Society (NZAVS) is launching a new children’s book that they are producing with Christchurch artist, Rebecca Gibbs to create a storybook that introduces children to the scientific invalidity of animal-based research called The Six-Foot Rats.

Green MPs, Gareth Hughes and Chlöe Swarbrick are attending the official launch event of The Six-Foot Rats to do the first ever live reading of the book.

"Our book was designed to educate young Kiwis about animal testing in a light and engaging way, and our launch event will reflect that. There will be cruelty-free face painting, live entertainment, arts and crafts, food and the chance to meet real-life rescue animals, making the event a fun day out for children and adults alike!" Said NZAVS Executive Director, Tara Jackson.

The Six-Foot Rats has already received positive reviews from Jane Goodall (Ph.D., Founder of the Jane Goodall Institute and UN Messenger of Peace), Nichola Kriek (Head of Education, SAFE) and Craig Smith (Author of The Wonkey Donkey and Musician).

The book has also been sponsored by multiple organisations and companies who also want to see an end to animal experimentation. These include LUSH, The Humane Society International, and The NZ Vegetarian Society.

"The Six-Foot Rats is an important and powerful educational tool disguised as a fun and colourful children's book, and we are looking forward to formally launching it this weekend" added Miss Jackson.

NZAVS are inviting members of the public to attend their book launch event by RSVPing to nzavs@nzavs.org.nz. You can find more information out about the launch and the book here www.nzavs.org.nz/the-six-foot-rats

Information for the editor

Media contact: Tara Jackson

Email: tara@nzavs.org.nz

Phone: 0278161926