Taratahi takes the country to town

Tuesday, 14 November, 2017 - 12:53

Taratahi Agriculture Training Centre’s strong relationship with the Manukau Institute of Technology is opening doors to a world of rural careers for Auckland students.

Taratahi Auckland Regional Manager Conrad Herewini says being located at the MIT campus in South Auckland means students are exposed to a wide range of primary sector training options.

The Level 1 and 2 courses in Chainsaws, Fencing and Tractors are particularly suitable for Years 11, 12 and 13.

There is also a Trade Academy Primary Industries pilot as well for Level 1 and 2, which focuses on giving students skills in basic aspects of Horticulture.

"We are seeing more and more urban people considering rural career options and being located in the heart of South Auckland gives them easier access to training."

"The partnership with MIT means we can jointly promote the Primary Industries sector, in particular Agriculture and Horticulture through their extensive schools networks which gives us greater penetration into the South Auckland community."

"Urban students are now realising that the primary sector has a host of great career options with good wages and much cheaper living costs."

Currently 28 secondary school students are enrolled in the Taratahi Primary Industries in Schools programme with considerable interest from prospective students for the 2018 year.

w: www.taratahi.co.nz

ph: 0800Taratahi