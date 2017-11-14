Auckland campus melts exam tension with hot drink

Tuesday, 14 November, 2017 - 13:58

As tensions start to rise on campus with the onset of exams, the Auckland Campus Life team is bringing students a cup of light relief.

The team is hosting pop-up soup or milo stands at a variety of busy locations throughout the exam period, with hundreds of hot drinks distributed already.

Auckland campus life coordinator Kristina Sokolova says the pop-ups have made the campus more vibrant.

"Historically, exams have been a quiet time for events and activities for students, however the pop-ups have ensured there is something happening on campus. They have been very well received by the students."