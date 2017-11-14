Taupo District Mayor awaits transplant

Tuesday, 14 November, 2017 - 14:43

Taupō District Mayor David Trewavas has been diagnosed with kidney disease and is awaiting a transplant.

However, he remains upbeat and is committed to serving his community to the best of his abilities while he waits.

"I found out about a year ago and have been managing it well while the various health professionals work out the best plan of action," Mr Trewavas said. "They are of the view a transplant is the best thing for my long term future and following that, the prognosis is good," he said. His wife Anna is to be his donor.

Mr Trewavas said Deputy Mayor Rosie Harvey, councillors, and council chief executive Gareth Green, had been helping to share the load in terms of attending engagements and workload, and he was grateful for their support. He was also incredibly grateful for the love and support of family and friends.

"Most of all I am incredibly grateful for my wife Anna for making such a sacrifice to help me get back to full health," he said. It was hoped the transplant would be carried out early next year. Any absences required from the Mayoral position following the transplant would be decided closer to the time.

Mr Trewavas said he wanted to acknowledge the health professionals he has been in contact with on his journey to date. "My situation has given me a new appreciation of the skills and passion those working in the health sector have," he said.

"I look forward to returning to full health and continuing to serve the district I know and love," he said.