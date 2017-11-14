Update on search for diver off coast of Makara, Wellington

Tuesday, 14 November, 2017 - 15:31

Rescue teams are continuing to search for an overdue diver who is missing off the coast of Makara in Wellington.

Police were notified at 7.15pm that a 24-year-old New Plymouth man, who was diving alone, had not made contact with his family.

The crew of the Wellington Police Maritime Unit’s Lady Elizabeth has recovered a number of items which are believed to belong to the diver.

They are a blue spear gun, a yellow diver’s float, and a yellow catch bag.

The diver, who had been expected to return at around 4pm, had been in the water just off Makara Beach, between Wharehou Bay and Pipinui Point.

A car belonging to the man was located yesterday at the beach.

The Police co-ordinated search comprises the Police Maritime Unit, the Westpac Life Flight helicopter, Volunteer Coastguard units, Surf Life Saving, and Wellington Land Search and Rescue teams.

They are supported by the Police National Dive Squad.

In addition, some local boaties and members of the public are assisting under the supervision of the Police.

The weather is calm, which is providing good search conditions.

Police continue to welcome reports from people who saw the diver’s movements yesterday.

He was wearing a black camo wetsuit and is described as tall and athletic, with medium-length blonde hair.

People with any information can call Wellington District Police on 04 381 2000.

Police continue to liaise with and update the family of the diver on the progress of the search.

The family is requesting privacy at this time.

The search effort and the next steps to be taken will continue to be evaluated.

- Inspector Neil Banks