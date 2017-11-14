Internship and China Cup prize to be presented at Collection

Tuesday, 14 November, 2017 - 16:39

Otago Polytechnic’s end-of-year fashion show, Collections, comes with a couple of stylish twists.

The event, to be held at The Hub this Friday, 17 November, showcases an exciting range of designs by our third-year Bachelor of Design (Fashion) students, as well as stand-out looks created by students in their first two years of study and our Graduate Diploma in Design students.

In addition, Design students from the Shanghai University of Engineering Science/IFA Paris will showcase their collections on Friday night, as part of the Shanghai Dunedin Sister City Fashion Communication Project.

The Shanghai delegation includes notable international fashion event organiser Madame Zhou, who will present Otago Polytechnic fashion design graduate Ariane Bray with her 2nd place prize in the recent China Cup -- a result based around Ariane’ honours fashion collection developed in 2016.

One hard-working year-3 or year-4 student will also receive a WORLD fashion internship, to be announced at the end of the Collections show by New Zealand fashion leader Denise L’Estrange-Corbet.

The eight-week WORLD internship includes a stipend of $5000 (before tax) from the Newmarket Business Association and is scheduled to commence in late January 2018 or as negotiated.

Collections 17 will be held at The Hub, Otago Polytechnic, on Friday 17 November, 7pm (doors open), seated by 7.45pm for an 8pm start.