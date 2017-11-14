Two arrested following Whakatane aggravated robbery

Tuesday, 14 November, 2017 - 17:20

Whakatane Police have today arrested two men for the aggravated robbery of Mananui Dairy, in Whakatane, last Saturday morning.

The 17-year-old and 19-year-old were arrested this afternoon after search warrants were carried out at addresses linked to the robbery.

Items suspected of being used in the robbery were located along with drugs and a firearm.

The men will appear in the Whakatane District Court tomorrow.

This is the result of a thorough investigation that was greatly assisted by our community providing information and support.