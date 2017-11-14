Search for missing diver suspended for the night

Tuesday, 14 November, 2017 - 21:25

The search for a diver missing off the west coast of Wellington has been suspended for the night.

An operation off Makara to find the 24-year-old New Plymouth man started last night and continued until just after 6pm today.

The search is due to recommence at 8am tomorrow (Wednesday).

The plan is to deploy members of the Police National Dive Squad and crews in small Coastguard and Surf Living Saving vessels.

They will explore inshore waters.

Land-based searches have been put on hold.

Police would like to thank the team at Westpac Life Flight helicopter, volunteer Coastguard units, Surf Life Saving, and Wellington LandSAR for their efforts so far.

There has also been good support from local boaties and divers.

Police continue to liaise with the diver’s family and update them on the progress of the Police-co-ordinated search.