Update on investigation into Flaxmere assault

Wednesday, 15 November, 2017 - 08:30

A 14-year-old boy appeared in the Hastings District Youth Court on Monday on charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and theft, in relation to an assault on a 14-year-old victim.

The incident happened in Ron Giorgi Park off Scott Drive in Flaxmere at around 2.15am on Sunday 15 October.

Police would like to thank the public and the families of the boys involved for their assistance with the investigation’s progress to date.

Police are also grateful to the community for the information provided so far.

Hastings Police continues to appeal for any further information.

If you have any information, we ask that you get in touch with Hawke’s Bay Police on 06 831 0700.

If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police believe a number of individuals were involved in the assault, and are seeking to hold a further two people to account.

- Detective Constable Steve Leonard.