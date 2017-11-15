Search for missing diver at Makara near Wellington underway again

Wednesday, 15 November, 2017 - 09:05

The search for a diver missing off the west coast of Wellington has resumed this morning.

An operation off Makara to find the 24-year-old New Plymouth man was not successful yesterday.

Police have deployed the following search teams today in the hunt for the diver:

Lady Elizabeth IV, the Police launch will be searching along with the Mana and Kapiti Coastguards and local Surf Life Saving clubs.

A vessel for the Ministry for Primary Industries is also taking part in the search, along with Kapiti Air Patrol (fixed wing aircraft).

Land SAR are doing a beach search and we’ve also had assistance from the RCCC and Maritime Radio who have been putting out broadcasts.

There has been good support from local boaties and divers and we appreciate this.

Police continue to liaise with the diver’s family and update them on the progress of the Police-co-ordinated search.

The search will be assessed again at lunch time today.