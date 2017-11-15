Boil Water Notice lifted for Lake Coleridge

Wednesday, 15 November, 2017 - 09:51

The Boil Water Notice for households on the Lake Coleridge water supply has been lifted.

Residents on the Lake Coleridge Water Supply are advised they no longer need to boil water.

The Council has received water sampling results showing that the water is now safe to drink.

If you have any questions please contact the Council on 03 347 2800 or 03 318 8338.

We appreciate residents’ patience while the Boil Water Notice has been in place.