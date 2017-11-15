Urgency needed on East-West Link alternative

Wednesday, 15 November, 2017 - 10:31

The Environmental Protection Authority’s draft decision giving approval for the East-West Link makes it even more urgent for Government to deliver a suitable enduring solution, says Road Transport Forum Chief Executive Ken Shirley.

The Government, through the Confidence and Supply Agreement between Labour and the Greens, decided not to proceed with the project as currently proposed.

"While the road transport industry is disappointed at the Government’s position we are keen to actively engage to find an enduring solution that will provide the benefits that the approved project would have delivered," says Shirley.

"The key thing now is urgency. The freight industry, Auckland commuters and the overall New Zealand economy cannot afford to wait a protracted period for the Government to come up with another proposal," says Shirley. "We need something on the table as soon as possible."

RTF acknowledges the hard work of our Auckland-based member association National Road Carriers and the Auckland Business Forum for their continued local advocacy on this issue.

The Road Transport Forum represents the combined interests of member associations National Road Carriers, Road Transport Association New Zealand and NZ Trucking at a national level.