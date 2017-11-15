Man arrested for murder of Don Henry Turei Junior

Wednesday, 15 November, 2017 - 10:41

Police have today arrested a Porirua man and charged him with the murder of Don Henry Turei Junior.

Mr Turei was killed in a crash on State Highway 35, opposite the Raukokere Marae, near Te Kaha, on November 26th 2016.

The 39-year-old man will appear in Wellington District Court today.

This comes after a 32-year-old man and 33-year-old man were arrested earlier this year and charged with being an accessory after the fact of murder, in relation to the death of Mr Turei.

"This has been a trying time for the family of Mr Turei and we hope that this additional arrest will help to bring relief to his whanau," says Detective Inspector Lew Warner, Bay of Plenty Field Crime Manager.

"I would like to acknowledge the Police team who have worked tirelessly on this investigation over the last year, and thank the members of the community who contacted us and provided information which assisted with our inquiry."

Police are still investigating and welcome any further information which may assist with this case.

Please contact Bay of Plenty Police on 07 349 9554 if you can help, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

As this matter is now before the court, Police cannot provide further comment.