New community representative for Whangarei Art Museum

Wednesday, 15 November, 2017 - 10:10

"Mr Wilson is a craftsman and artist of distinction and a trail-blazing advocate for MÄori and Pacifica art and design. His appointment to the Board will further enhance the significant work the Whangarei Art Museum is doing to stimulate and enhance the arts and culture in the Whangarei District," said WAMT Chairman Grant Faber.

"With more than 30 solo and group exhibitions in New Zealand, Australia and Japan, Carin has a reputation as deep strategic thinker with over thirty years’ experience in design, education and business. He is deeply committed to affirming a strong New Zealand identity in art and design. We will benefit greatly from our exchanges and blending of ideas.

"Mr Wilson was selected for the unpaid, voluntary role from a field of several strong contenders who each had much to contribute to the Trust. It is humbling to realise how much excellence, experience, dedication and generosity directed towards the artistic and curatorial fields we have in our district."

Mr Faber said a position became available on the board when former trustee Adrienne Dietrich stood down.

Councillor Sharon Morgan, Council’s Deputy mayor thanked Mrs Dietrich for her avid support of the Whangarei Art Museumand its staff during her years on the board, together with wider contribution to the arts.

"We wish Adrienne well in her future endeavours, and we know she remains a firm friend of the Trust."

The WAMT deed requires there to be six or seven trustees on the board. The members are now Grant Faber (Chair), Kirsty Hughes (Deputy Chair), Thomas Biss, Councillor Sharon Morgan (WDC representative), Taipari Munro (Iwi representative), Andy Britton and Carin Wilson (Community representative)

Mr Wilson is the former president and Fellow of the Designer’s Institute of NZ. He was the founding Chair of NgÄ Aho (the Society of MÄori Design Professionals) and is an honorary holder of Toi Iho, the quality mark for MÄori arts. NgÄ Aho recently conferred Mr Wilson the honour Kahui Whetu in recognition of his contribution.

Mr Wilson has an Honorary Diploma in Art and Design. He is the Kaihatu and Creative Director of Studio Pasifika, the Auckland-based practice he founded in 1993.

"Moana-nui-a-Kiwa’ - as opposed to internationalism - is always our primary motive in the comprehensive design projects we undertake at Studio Pasifika. Collaboration with a wide range of other art and design professionals brings our greatest rewards," Mr Wilson said.

Studio Pasifika took a key part in the teams designing award winning projects including MÄori Television Studios and the $20m redevelopment of Te Puia in Rotorua. In 2015-16 he was involved in the design of Te KÅngahu, the Treaty of Waitangi Museum at Waitangi. Other collaborative projects have involved the remodelling of the visitor facilities at the Te Rerenega Wairua at Cape Reinga, concept design development for the (then) proposed Lower HÄtea River crossing in Whangarei with architects Littoralis and the new campus for Te Whare WÄnanga o AwanuiÄrangi in WhakatÄne.

Mr Wilson is also a joint director with Rau Hoskins of Te Hononga - Unitec’s centre for MÄori Architecture and Appropriate Technologies in the School of Architecture. Te Hononga has partnered students with community groups across the North Island designing and building low-tech construction projects.

He has been involved in the development of the Te Aranga design principles and the Awatoru model as an approach to developing authenticity in art and design practice in New Zealand. Te Aranga principles have been and are gradually being adopted by, local bodies throughout New Zealand.

As a regular exhibitor, Mr Wilson’s creative works have been recognised with numerous grants and awards, including QEII Arts Council, Best Design Awards, Interior Awards and Arts Council of New Zealand awards. He is currently involved in two teams working on national science change projects exploring the future planning of Better Homes, Towns and Cities.

WAMT Chairman Grant Faber said it is a privilege to the Trust and the District’s art sector that Mr Wilson has decided to provide his energy to the community of Whangarei.