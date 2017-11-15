Puketapu elected to NZC board

Wednesday, 15 November, 2017 - 10:50

Experienced, Auckland-based director Diana Puketapu has been elected to the board of New Zealand Cricket.

Ms Puketapu, who replaces out-going director Sir Richard Hadlee, currently sits on the boards of the New Zealand Olympic Committee and Netball Northern Zone, and was a director and chair of this year’s World Masters Games Audit and Risk Committee.

She was also the Chief Financial Officer for America’s Cup sailing teams BMW Oracle, and Team Origin, from 2003 to 2009.

Ms Puketapu will join fellow directors Greg Barclay (chairman), Geoff Allot, Neil Craig, Ingrid Cronin-Knight, Liz Dawson, Don McKinnon and Martin Snedden on the board, and President Debbie Hockley.

Ms Dawson, who retired by rotation in accordance with the NZC constitution, successfully stood for re-election.

The meeting was also informed of the appointment of former New Zealand cricket captain Ken Rutherford as a participant in NZC’s aspiring directors programme.

This is effectively an internship designed to target individuals with particular skills who may have an interest in joining the NZC board in the future.

Mr Rutherford played 56 Tests for New Zealand, 18 as captain.

NZC returned an operating loss of $9.3m for the 2016-17 year, more than the forecast loss of $5.7 - due mainly to changes in the International Cricket Council’s funding model.

Chairman Greg Barclay told the meeting that, while ICC constitutional changes meant NZC would receive an extra US$38m for the eight-period to 2023, most of this funding would be received at the back end the cycle - creating some challenges over the next couple of years.

"After this we will quickly return to positive results on an annual basis," he said.

A copy of NZC’s 2016-17 Annual Report can be found here: http://epublishbyus.com/ebook/10046862/html/index.html.