Wednesday, 15 November, 2017 - 12:10

University of Canterbury Summer School is in, with hundreds of students getting ahead in dozens of subjects in degree and preparatory courses that run between November and February, ranging from Accounting, Art History and Antarctic Studies to Politics, Sport Coaching and Law.

University of Canterbury Vice-Chancellor Dr Rod Carr says it is encouraging to see more than 1500 students enrolled in the university’s many summer courses.

"Summer School is all about taking advantage of the break to boost your academic progress and a great opportunity to put yourself ahead. You can catch up on a missed course, get a head start on your degree or learn something new," Dr Carr says.

Summer study gives students an opportunity to get ahead by:

- shortening the time it takes to complete a degree

- enabling students to catch up after taking introductory courses during the year

- retaking courses

- spreading the workload

- choosing an interest or specialist course

- improving academic skills, or

- picking up prerequisite courses to prepare for next semester.

Current UC students can add a summer course to their enrolment by submitting a change of enrolment up to the first Friday after the official start date, for a course of less than six weeks duration; or the second Friday after the official course start date for a course of six weeks or longer. If eligible, students can receive StudyLink assistance over summer.